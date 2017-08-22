Local government’s handyman comes to the rescue

You could call Mark Garcia a serial problem solver for Colorado’s city halls. One city hall after another, in fact.

There was the San Luis Valley town of Center, where Garcia stepped in as town clerk and administrator in 2009 after the town’s previous clerk went to jail for tax fraud. There was Silverton, where Garcia filled in as town manager after the town board fired the previous manager and public works director. Most recently, he has been serving as a part-time, interim town manager in Ignacio, taking over after the town fired its manager in 2015.

All of which is recounted by the Durango Herald’s Mary Shinn in a telling illustration of how small municipal governments get by when facing upheaval:

Garcia began his sort of peripatetic life of civic service in 2008 after he resigned from the town of Pagosa because the town board asked him to. “My family didn’t want to move, my children were born and raised there and dug in, so I looked at various options and one of them was to start consulting with small to mid-size communities,” he said. It evolved into serving as an interim leader in places that endured unsettling circumstances, and sometimes that meant he had to work in contentious situations.

Talk about low government overhead; this guy offices out of his suitcase. A great find by Shinn at the Herald, and a good read. Here’s the link again.