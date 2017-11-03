Why local elections matter to young people

Author: David Sabados - November 3, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

It’s that time of year: the television ads are airing nonstop, the public is engaged in debates about political policy, and yard signs are popping up — no wait, that’s only in even years. Across Colorado, many cities and towns are holding municipal elections, but as usual they don’t get the attention they deserve.

Local elections are usually marked with low voter turnout, little press coverage, and a general lack of interest, but we need to change that view. Local elections are some of the most impactful on our daily lives: our council members determine zoning and development; our school boards have a massive impact on how our children are educated, and local ballot measures can shape the very nature of our communities.

For young voters, the stakes are high: the policies of our local elected officials and ballot measures can influence our communities for a generation or more, and many young people are deciding what community they want to live in. The lack of affordable housing in our state is one of the top issues facing young people, and while the legislature has taken some actions to address development most, of those policies are decided at the local level. Do you think your community needs more high-density housing for people wanting to live in an urban downtown setting? More housing in our rural communities that often don’t have many available homes? Improved local and regional mass-transit options and bike lanes to alleviate congested roadways? Does your community have measures in place to ensure that some percentage of new development is affordable to young renters and potential home buyers who may not be able to afford housing in the current market? Ask your candidates for council, mayor, and other municipal offices if they have plans to ensure young people can rent or become first-time homebuyers. Do you think your community needs improved open spaces, dog parks, and other features many young people enjoy? Ask your candidates about their plans to preserve and improve our public spaces.

Whatever issue you are passionate about, it’s important to make your voice heard this election year. If you are not registered to vote, you can still register and vote in person. If your ballot is still sitting on your table, drop it off in person. If you lost it, you can also still vote in person. Don’t let our local elected officials ignore the issues important to our generation because young people don’t vote.