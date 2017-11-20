   
Monday, November 20, 2017
Hot Sheet

Jillian Likness gets endorsement from El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder

Author: Joey Bunch - November 20, 2017 - Updated: 22 hours ago

23172877_529892310690980_4214702365640228269_n-e1511068453208.jpg
Jillian Likness endorsementJillian Likness receives an endorsement from El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder in her run for the state House. photo courtesy of the campaign)

Jillian Likness, a Republican candidate for Colorado House District 18, picked up a big endorsement when she got the public support of El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder.

Likness, so far, faces Donald Howbert in the Republican primary for the seat being vacated by Rep. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs. Lee is running for the Senate District 11 seat, which is being vacated by Democrat Mike Merrifield, who chose to retire rather than run for another term.

Four Democrats are running in the primary: former Manitou Springs Mayor Marc Snyder, Patrick Rizzo, Terry Martinez and Graham Anderson.

Elders endorsement states:

Friends,

Today, I am endorsing Jillian Likness for Colorado House District 18, as I know she is the smart, sensible and responsible leader we need to represent this district and our community in the Capitol. Over the years, I’ve come to know Jillian as a hardworking and compassionate leader for our community and I know she will continue to fight for the citizens of Colorado when we elect her as our next State Representative!

Jillian, a Colorado native, UCCS alum and community leader, clearly has demonstrated her commitment to all of us and is truly an asset to the community. She is a tireless advocate for our law enforcement and military service members and is a bright young leader for future generations in Colorado. She brings a fresh vision and passion to the table that is unparalleled and is exactly who we need advocating for all of us in the legislature.

It is my honor to support and endorse Jillian. She is the right woman for the job and I ask you to join me in supporting her for HD18!
Please visit her website to learn more and to contribute for Colorado’s future: www.jillianliknessforhd18.com.

Thank you!

El Paso County Sheriff, Bill Elder

Post Views: 27

Related Articles

Hot Sheet
November 20, 2017 Ernest LuningErnest Luning

VoteVets endorses Democrat Alan Kennedy-Shaffer in Senate District 34 primary

Hot SheetNews
November 20, 2017 Adam McCoyAdam McCoy

Denver councilman rails at board president over appointment to city task force

Hot Sheet
November 18, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

African Leadership Group giving free flu shots Saturday in Aurora, with mayor’s support

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch is the senior political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has a 31-year career in journalism, including the last 15 in Colorado. He was part of the Denver Post team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2013 and is a two-time Pulitzer finalist. His resume includes covering high school sports, the environment, the casino industry and civil rights in the South, as well as a short stint at CNN.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousInside one Colorado family’s long legal journey to affirm their son’s right to a meaningful education

nextThe Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Sleepless in GJ

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *