Author: Joey Bunch - November 20, 2017 - Updated: 22 hours ago

Jillian Likness, a Republican candidate for Colorado House District 18, picked up a big endorsement when she got the public support of El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder.

Likness, so far, faces Donald Howbert in the Republican primary for the seat being vacated by Rep. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs. Lee is running for the Senate District 11 seat, which is being vacated by Democrat Mike Merrifield, who chose to retire rather than run for another term.

Four Democrats are running in the primary: former Manitou Springs Mayor Marc Snyder, Patrick Rizzo, Terry Martinez and Graham Anderson.

Elders endorsement states: