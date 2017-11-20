Jillian Likness gets endorsement from El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder
Author: Joey Bunch - November 20, 2017 - Updated: 22 hours ago
Jillian Likness, a Republican candidate for Colorado House District 18, picked up a big endorsement when she got the public support of El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder.
Likness, so far, faces Donald Howbert in the Republican primary for the seat being vacated by Rep. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs. Lee is running for the Senate District 11 seat, which is being vacated by Democrat Mike Merrifield, who chose to retire rather than run for another term.
Four Democrats are running in the primary: former Manitou Springs Mayor Marc Snyder, Patrick Rizzo, Terry Martinez and Graham Anderson.
Elders endorsement states:
Friends,
Today, I am endorsing Jillian Likness for Colorado House District 18, as I know she is the smart, sensible and responsible leader we need to represent this district and our community in the Capitol. Over the years, I’ve come to know Jillian as a hardworking and compassionate leader for our community and I know she will continue to fight for the citizens of Colorado when we elect her as our next State Representative!
Jillian, a Colorado native, UCCS alum and community leader, clearly has demonstrated her commitment to all of us and is truly an asset to the community. She is a tireless advocate for our law enforcement and military service members and is a bright young leader for future generations in Colorado. She brings a fresh vision and passion to the table that is unparalleled and is exactly who we need advocating for all of us in the legislature.
It is my honor to support and endorse Jillian. She is the right woman for the job and I ask you to join me in supporting her for HD18!
Please visit her website to learn more and to contribute for Colorado’s future: www.jillianliknessforhd18.com.
Thank you!
El Paso County Sheriff, Bill Elder