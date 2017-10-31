   
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Hot Sheet

Like it or not, there’s no reforming Douglas Bruce

Author: Dan Njegomir - October 31, 2017 - Updated: 1 hour ago

r960-8bf9d9181facabe6079aa4dde9136c86.jpg
Douglas Bruce (Colorado Springs Gazette file photo)

That was the upshot of a telling update the other day in the Colorado Springs Gazette on the self-styled taxpayers’ champion, thumb-in-your-eye activist and proud pariah of the political establishment. As The Gazette’s Conrad Swanson noted, even Bruce’s latest stint behind bars for violating terms of his parole on tax charges couldn’t get him to mend his ways:

While pleading for his early release from prison, anti-tax activist Douglas Bruce said he would sell his properties, pay overdue taxes and “lead a quiet life” in retirement in Colorado Springs.

But since his release from the Delta Correctional Facility in September 2016, Bruce has thrust himself back into the political spotlight, sold only three of his 52 or more houses and let his property tax liens and fines multiply.

Two houses fell into such disrepair that they were demolished, and local governments reclaimed three others.

And when Swanson challenged him on it all, the response was vintage Bruce:

Asked last week about those promises during his July 2016 parole hearing, Bruce twice screamed a bovine vulgarity and hung up his phone.

Emailed later on the topic, he responded: “ARE YOU DEAF AS WELL AS STUPID? GO AWAY! DO NOT CONTACT ME AGAIN.”

Like a moth to a flame, Bruce can’t resist a return to the political fray. And each time, he rises like a Phoenix from his own ashes.

Think a comparison of the inelegant and legendarily abrasive political rebel to the mythic bird is a bit much? Consider that the unbowed Bruce is back at it, tearing into a pending Colorado Springs ballot issue to raise funds for stormwater drainage as well as another ballot measure raising taxes for local schools. The author of the state’s landmark tax-limitation policy, amended into the state constitution by voters in 1992, remains ready to fight every tax or fee increase to the bitter end. No matter how local; no matter how small.

Love him or hate him, he’s relentless.

Dan Njegomir

Dan Njegomir

Dan Njegomir is a blogger and opinion editor for Colorado Politics. A longtime journalist and more-than-25-year veteran of the Colorado political scene, Njegomir has been an award-winning newspaper reporter, an editorial page editor, a senior legislative staffer at the State Capitol and a political consultant.

