Letter: New Civil Asset Forfeiture law was needed

Editor:

I am sure many of us thank the Legislature and governor’s office for the new Civil Asset Forfeiture law. Though the majority of us will never be affected by this personally, we are as a society. It certainly seems beyond belief that property can be seized on suspicion only, with no actual evidence of a crime. The fact that this “evidence/property” now has charges against it separate from the suspected criminal seems, at least at first glance, to be unconstitutional.

Even if someone is proven innocent, or charges are dropped, there is a separate and very expensive process to reclaim their property. It would seem logical that the next step would be to require the timely return of this property once charges are dropped or a person is found innocent. It should not be necessary to file a separate action to reacquire your own property and incur additional expenses.

I look forward to the Legislature addressing the further problems concerning Civil Asset Forfeiture.

William F. Hineser

Arvada, Colo.