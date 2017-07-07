Letter: Kudos to Denver’s mayor for making transportation a priority

Transportation in our state needs a real infrastructure uplift. Denver will present the general obligation (GO) bond to voters in November. This will encourage healthy and active lifestyles by improving walkability and biking infrastructure. Walkability offers benefits to our health, the environment, our finances, and our communities.

I commend Mayor Michael Hancock for making transportation a priority and for the tremendous work of the executive committee in highlighting active transportation.

As part of the American Heart Association’s State Advocacy Committee, I know how important active transportation is in the health of communities. People in walkable neighborhoods get 35 to 45 more minutes of physical activity a week and are less likely to be overweight.

When the city council votes on the spending lines in August to send to us voters in November, I hope they maintain at least the level recommended by the executive committee.