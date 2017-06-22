Letter: Coffman’s LGBT rally attendance misguided at best

Editor:

Cynthia Coffman’s braggadocio in being the “only Republican attorney general in the country to attend an LGBT rally” leaves this citizen of 79 years thoroughly disgusted. Her blandishments of Colorado’s “equality” laws simply repeat a tiresome mantra designed to appeal to a highly select and numerically minimal portion of the state’s voting population. By so doing, she exacerbates what to this “seasoned” historian is a toxic “tyranny of the minority.”

The rationale behind that statement can be encapsulated in one phrase: Masterpiece Cakeshop. Here we have, some four years ago, an assault by the Colorado Civil Rights Commission against a responsible American citizen, potentially driving him out of business, for the owner’s having elected not to decorate a cake. This political atrocity is but one example of dozens of similar cases across the country where responsible and productive citizens have been driven out business, often into bankruptcy and even into jail for the same “offense.” All of this, in the case of Masterpiece Cakeshop, driven by the Colorado Anti-discrimination Act of 2008, as amended, a law as destructive of “equality” as can be imagined and what Coffman giddingly calls one of the “best laws on equality” in the country.

Taken as a whole, all of these similar cases of “equality” are anything but, and to this student of the “isms” that ravaged the 20th century, represent an anti-discriminationism ideology that has ravaged American society since. Coffman’s “equality under the law” has come to represent a weapon of mass destruction when viewed in the context of the moral, social and political collapse of society.

Whitney Galbraith

Colorado Springs, Colo.