Let's pray the U.S. Supreme Court doesn't legitimize discrimination - Colorado Politics

Author: Curtis J. Preston - December 4, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

As a lifelong Christian and a local church pastor in Lakewood for nearly 10 years, I support people living out their religious values. In fact, I encourage it. But it breaks my heart to think that members of my church could worship with us on Sunday, hear a message about God’s love and the importance of caring for one another, and then on Monday walk into a local business only to face rejection and humiliation for who they are.

Our faith teaches us that all people are made in God’s image and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Discriminating against people and then claiming that it is protected as religious expression does a disservice to our faith and to our neighbors.

The Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case being heard by the US Supreme Court in December could have far-reaching implications. Freedom of religion is very important to us as people of faith and as citizens, which is why the First Amendment of the US Constitution already protects it.

At the center of the Masterpiece case is the question of whether or not a business can refuse to serve people who don’t share their convictions. Ultimately this case is about legalizing discrimination, not protecting freedom of expression.

I am concerned that if the Supreme Court sides with Phillips and his supporters, then a very narrow view held by some Christians will be written into the law and open a can of worms allowing people and businesses to pick and choose which laws to follow. Could another business owner be allowed to discriminate against our Jewish or Muslim neighbors because of his or her beliefs? Could potential customers be turned away if the business owner doesn’t believe men should have pierced ears or women should wear pants? Once the law says discrimination is protected religious expression, all of us are potentially at risk.

Jesus teaches us to love one another and that loving our neighbor is central to living out the Gospel. I believe that as people of faith we cannot reflect God’s love as we are called to do, and at the same time, discriminate against our neighbors. We need the freedom to live our faith and express our values. But our faith doesn’t teach us that we are free to harm others in the name of our religious beliefs.

I’m concerned about living in a community or a country where one person’s religious convictions are given a preferred status over the rights of the rest of us. I pray that the Supreme Court sides with Craig and Mullins and with all who agree that we can protect gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people in our community and protect religious freedom as well.