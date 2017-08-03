Lest anyone forget the GOP is the party of fat cats and political scions …

…ProgressNow Colorado has come up with a handy reminder you can install in your Google Chrome browser. The cheeky Democratic activists rolled out their Mitt Romney’s Nephew Chrome extension this week, with Executive Director Ian Silverii deadpanning in a press statement, “voters need a simple way to cut through the noise” of “so many unknown candidates in the Republican gubernatorial race…”

The target among those purported unknowns is Doug Robinson, a former investment banker and nephew of wealthy 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney. And ProgressNow wants you to remember that family connection, which the liberal group evidently perceives as a liability. Thus, Mitt Romney’s Nephew Chrome extension does pretty much as its name implies:

Upon installation of the extension in Chrome, all instances of the name “Doug Robinson” viewed through the browser are automatically rewritten to display the words “Mitt Romney’s Nephew.”

The press statement adds:

“The Mitt Romney’s Nephew extension makes sure voters know who one Colorado gubernatorial candidate really is, no matter where they get their news.”

Clever enough, funny and original.

Yet, the reality may be funnier than the spoof. Before installing the extension and Googling “Doug Robinson,” try Googling “Mitt Romney’s nephew,” instead, in a browser of your choice. The result is enough to make Doug Robinson wince — with or without the extra jab from ProgressNow. Hit after hit among Colorado and national news media reference Robinson as Mitt Romney’s nephew — often enough, without bothering to say much else about him. Some media offer the variation, “nephew of Mitt Romney,” but that’s about it. (Yes, ColoradoPolitics.com is among the culprits.)

It’s enough to give the guy a complex, maybe even an identity crisis.

With his work already done for him, more or less, maybe Silverii can declare victory and move on. Indeed, he already has his eye on his next target — Colorado Treasurer Walker Stapleton, who is also expected to run for governor. Says the press release:

“Stay tuned for our next project, the George Bush’s Cousin extension, which is ready to roll out as circumstances warrant.”