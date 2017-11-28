A less-than-unanimous board sworn in at Colorado’s largest school district

Author: Dan Njegomir - November 28, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

It had been smooth sailing for the nationally recognized education-reform agenda at Denver Public Schools, thanks to a more or less unified school board. The district, under the leadership of Superintendent (and reformer-in-chief) Tom Boasberg, has been charging ahead with its years-long efforts at expanding educational options like innovation schools and charter schools.

It all hit a speed bump Nov. 7, when two board incumbents, Rachele Espiritu and Mike Johnson, lost their seats to challengers who were part of a backlash at the reform movement. That development amounted to “a return to differences of opinion on the Denver school board,” as education-news site Chalkbeat Colorado put it in a headline. Undoubtedly it’ll mean more debate on various initiatives at board meetings, but will it also lead to a retrenchment in DPS’s support for school choice and education reform?

This week, the district formally swore in the new board members — including a third newcomer, Angela Cobián, who aligns with the majority’s reform agenda — along with returning board member Barbara O’Brien. O’Brien, the board’s vice chair, is a Denver Democratic celeb and former Colorado lieutenant governor who long has championed education reform.

Three of the DPS board’s seven members did not face re-election Nov. 7: board President Anne Rowe, Lisa Flores and Happy Haynes.

Here’s more — via a DPS press release — about the members sworn in Monday: