Legislative panel wants more discretion for judges on sex offenders and habitual offenders
Author: Joey Bunch - November 6, 2017 - Updated: 8 hours ago
Reps. Pete Lee, left, and Mike Weissman (photos courtesy of the Colorado General Assembly) The way justice is meted out in Colorado could change, giving judges more say in habitual offender and sex offender cases, through bills bound for the legislature. The Sentencing in the Criminal Justice System Interim Study Committee is proposing bills to allow […]