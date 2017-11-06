   
Monday, November 6, 2017
Legislative panel wants more discretion for judges on sex offenders and habitual offenders

Author: Joey Bunch - November 6, 2017

Reps. Pete Lee, left, and Mike Weissman (photos courtesy of the Colorado General Assembly) The way justice is meted out in Colorado could change, giving judges more say in habitual offender and sex offender cases, through bills bound for the legislature. The Sentencing in the Criminal Justice System Interim Study Committee is proposing bills to allow […]

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch is the senior political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has a 31-year career in journalism, including the last 15 in Colorado.

