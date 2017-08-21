League of Women Voters plan Colorado Springs series on money in politics

The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region is planning a series of community conversations in Colorado Springs about how money in politics exacts a steep price on the common good.

In an email, the League of Women Voters said it is “committed to reforming campaign finance systems to ensure the public’s right to know, combat corruption and undue influence, enable candidates to compete more equitably for public office, and maximize citizen participation in the political process.”

The nonpartisan organization hopes the conversations help attendees understand campaign finance law on the national, state and local levels.

The events are:

Money in Politics- An Overview

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Sand Creek Library, 1821 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

Chris Jackson, a Denver lawyer who formerly worked with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, will provide an overview of the campaign finance structure.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Penrose Library, Aspen Room, 20 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs

Martha Tierney, a Denver attorney and vice chair of Common Cause’s national governing board, will discuss campaign finance at the federal level.

Saturday, Oct, 28, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Penrose Library, Aspen Room, 20 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs

Elena Nunez, executive director of Colorado Common Cause, will discuss campaign finance at the state level.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Location TBD