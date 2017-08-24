State lawmakers take on Colorado water plan
Beetle-killed pines across Colorado present problems for Colorado water, legislators heard at the Colorado Water Congress Thursay. (Photo courtesy of Kimon Berlin, via Creative Commons license, Flickr) Sometime between now and November, a select committee of lawmakers will come up with their own ideas for the direction of Colorado’s 2-year-old water plan. It’s a bit […]
colorado legislature, Colorado politics, Colorado Water Congress, Colorado Water Plan, Doug Kemper, Forest Health Advisory Council, General Assembly, Interim Water Resources Review Committee, Jerry Sonnenberg, Marianne Goodland, matt jones, Northern Integrated Supply Project, San Luis Valley Water Conservancy District
