The Latest: Police say Colorado state Rep. Saine had loaded gun at airport  - Colorado Politics

DENVER — The Latest on a Colorado lawmaker arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to Denver’s airport (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

A police report says a Colorado state lawmaker was arrested after an airport security agent found a loaded firearm in her bag.

According to the document released Wednesday by the Denver Police Department, police arrested Rep. Lori Saine on suspicion of introducing a firearm into a transportation facility around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Denver Police Officer Gregory Zimmerman’s report says Saine “knowingly brought the handgun to the checkpoint” but doesn’t explain how he made that determination.

It says a Transportation Security Administration agent saw the gun when a bag belonging to Saine went through the x-ray machine. It says the gun was a Kahr Arms 9mm semi-auto handgun with four rounds in the magazine but none in the chamber.

The report says Saine requested an attorney and was taken to jail.

___

8:48 a.m.

A Colorado state lawmaker is being held in jail after being arrested for allegedly having a gun at Denver International Airport.

Denver police say Rep. Lori Saine was arrested Tuesday and was being held for investigation of introducing a firearm into a transportation facility.

Airport and police officials declined to release other details about exactly what Saine is accused of doing.

The Weld County Republican has advocated for gun rights and co-sponsored a 2017 bill to repeal some restrictions on ammunition magazines. It’s not clear if she has a lawyer. She is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Firearms are allowed on planes if they are properly stored in checked luggage and declared.

Denver’s airport ranked fifth highest for firearms discovered in carry-on bags in the United States last year.