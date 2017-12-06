 The Latest: Police say Colorado state Rep. Saine had loaded gun at airport  - Colorado Politics
   
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
The Latest: Police say Colorado state Rep. Saine had loaded gun at airport 

Author: Associated Press - December 6, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Lawmaker-Airport-Gun-_Prat-1280x1600.jpg
This undated booking photo provided by the Denver police shows Colorado state Rep. Lori Saine. Police say the Weld County Republican was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Denver International Airport after a TSA agent discovered a loaded firearm in her bag as she was going through security screening. (Denver Police via AP)

DENVER — The Latest on a Colorado lawmaker arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to Denver’s airport (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

A police report says a Colorado state lawmaker was arrested after an airport security agent found a loaded firearm in her bag.

According to the document released Wednesday by the Denver Police Department, police arrested Rep. Lori Saine on suspicion of introducing a firearm into a transportation facility around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Denver Police Officer Gregory Zimmerman’s report says Saine “knowingly brought the handgun to the checkpoint” but doesn’t explain how he made that determination.

It says a Transportation Security Administration agent saw the gun when a bag belonging to Saine went through the x-ray machine. It says the gun was a Kahr Arms 9mm semi-auto handgun with four rounds in the magazine but none in the chamber.

The report says Saine requested an attorney and was taken to jail.

___

8:48 a.m.

A Colorado state lawmaker is being held in jail after being arrested for allegedly having a gun at Denver International Airport.

Denver police say Rep. Lori Saine was arrested Tuesday and was being held for investigation of introducing a firearm into a transportation facility.

Airport and police officials declined to release other details about exactly what Saine is accused of doing.

The Weld County Republican has advocated for gun rights and co-sponsored a 2017 bill to repeal some restrictions on ammunition magazines. It’s not clear if she has a lawyer. She is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Firearms are allowed on planes if they are properly stored in checked luggage and declared.

Denver’s airport ranked fifth highest for firearms discovered in carry-on bags in the United States last year.

