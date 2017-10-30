Latest mega-contribution in DougCo school board race draws scrutiny, complaint

Author: Dan Njegomir - October 30, 2017 - Updated: 6 hours ago

A boatload of cash has been pouring into some Denver-area school board races — particularly in the make-or-break face-off over control of the Douglas County School District’s board of education. The board has been run since 2009 by a succession of reform-minded majorities whose agenda has included enacting a school-voucher program (as-yet unimplemented amid a years-long court challenge) and effectively ending collective bargaining with the Douglas County Federation, the local teachers union, in 2012.

The union has been trying to climb back into the saddle ever since and, in the upcoming election, is supporting a slate of candidates that is angling to take the board majority. As has been widely reported, the local union’s national parent, the American Federation of Teachers, recently dumped $300,000 into an independent political committee that favors the slate.

Now, Chalkbeat Colorado’s Nic Garcia reports that the group Campaign Integrity Watchdog filed a campaign-finance complaint this week with the Secretary of State’s Office against that same independent committee, Douglas Schools for Douglas Kids, over the contribution:

A report filed by the committee shows one contribution from the union. However, other records filed by the union make it appear like there were two contributions — both $300,000 — from the union to the same committee. One donation is from “American Federation of Teachers” the second donation is from “American Federation of Teachers Solidarity.” The union, responding to questions from Chalkbeat, said the double reporting was a clerical error made in an attempt to amend its original report and that it only made one $300,000 donation to the committee.

Campaign Integrity Watchdog’s Matt Arnold told Chalkbeat, “It’s possible they screwed up the reporting,” but “voters deserve to have information about who is trying to buy and sell their votes.”