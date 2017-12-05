 The Latest: Dueling wedding cake protests outside high court - Colorado Politics
   
Tuesday, December 5, 2017
News

The Latest: Dueling wedding cake protests outside high court

Author: Associated Press - December 5, 2017 - Updated: 3 minutes ago

Supreme-Court-Wedding_Prat-1-1280x853.jpg
Janae Stracke, left, and Annabelle Rutledge, both with Concerned Women for America, hold up signs in support of cake artist Jack Phillips outside of the Supreme Court which is hearing the ‘Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission,’ Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Supreme Court argument in the wedding cake case (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

Protesters for both sides in the dispute over a wedding cake for a same-sex couple are rallying outside the Supreme Court.

Supporters of Colorado baker Jack Phillips were chanting, “We got Jack’s back.” People in support of the gay couple who were refused a cake countered with chants saying, “Love wins.”

It’s a colorful scene on the sidewalk in front of the court on a gray morning, shortly before the lawyers present argument to the justices in one of the year’s most anticipated cases.

___

2:10 a.m.

The Supreme Court is taking up the highly anticipated case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

Tuesday’s clash at the high court pits baker Jack Phillips’ First Amendment claims of artistic freedom against the anti-discrimination arguments of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, and two men Phillips turned away in 2012.

The commission ruled that Phillips violated the state’s anti-discrimination law when he refused to make a wedding cake for Charlie Craig and David Mullins.

The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.

The Trump administration is supporting Phillips in his argument that he can’t be forced to create a cake that violates his religious beliefs.

Post Views: 4

Related Articles

News
December 5, 2017 Associated PressAssociated Press

Some see echoes of ’68 court case in wedding cake dispute

News
December 5, 2017 Marianne GoodlandMarianne Goodland

District Court dismisses Colorado River “personhood” lawsuit

News
December 5, 2017 Ernest LuningErnest Luning

Colorado Democrats want help naming annual fundraising dinner

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDistrict Court dismisses Colorado River "personhood" lawsuit

nextSome see echoes of '68 court case in wedding cake dispute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *