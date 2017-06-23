Kerry Donovan will stay on the ranch and in the Capitol, because Congress can wait

State Sen. Kerry Donovan took a break from working with a chainsaw on her family ranch Friday morning to take a phone call.

Congress needs a rural Western Democrat who’s a woman, but that won’t be her after next year’s election, she said, putting to rest one of the most talked-about potential congressional candidates — in two districts.

The family’s Copper Bar Ranch south of Edwards is in Congressional District 3, which could have set up a race against Republican incumbent Scott Tipton of Cortez. Her home in Vail is in Congressional District 2, which is the seat being vacated by Jared Polis, the Democrat from Boulder who has announced he’s running for governor next year.

Donovan acknowledged the phone calls and pressure she’s received to run in both districts and called the consideration “a true honor.”

But the time isn’t right, she said. Congress or other races can wait until the legislature has helped extend broadband internet services to more rural Colorado communities, for example, she said.

Donovan said progress for rural Colorado isn’t measured in lip service from politicians.

“We should be getting resources to these communities, so they can chart their pathway forward,” Donovan said.

She said federal issues, such as cuts to Medicaid and rural health-care services, ultimately will be fought at the state Capitol, and she’ll wage that fight there.

“I still have stuff to do at the state level — unfinished business,” she said.

Donovan was the driving force behind the creation of Public Lands Day on the third Saturday in May each year, navigating legislation through a Republican-led Senate last year.

Her family has deep roots in the Vail Valley. She served on the Vail Town Council and ii 2014 was elected to the District 5 seat in the state Senate. She replaced Gail Schwartz, who lost a congressional race to Tipton in the sprawling western-and-southern Colorado district last year.

Tipton does not yet officially have Democratic opposition in 3rd District. The Congressional District 2 race, with Polis’ exit, is expected to attract a broad field ofDemocrats, including Joe Neguse, a candidate for secretary of state in 2014. He stepped down recently as head of the state Department of Regulatory Agencies to focus on the race.