Cary Kennedy: It's up to Democratic governors to lead change nationwide (video)

December 14, 2017

Gubernatorial candidate Cary Kennedy says strong Democratic governors need to lead change at the state level while Republicans in Washington continue to chip away at protections for the working class. Kennedy spoke to about 75 supporters at her campaign’s new headquarters in Denver Wednesday evening, saying her plan for preserving Colorado’s environment, public lands and […]