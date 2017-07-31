Keep your eyes on the road — and please put down that phone!

We all try to multitask in the modern world, but when it comes to texting while driving, no message is worth a life.

Texting while driving kills people in Colorado. In January of this year, Brian and Jacquie Lehner, a couple, died while on their motorcycle when struck by a woman who was drunk and texting while driving. Family and friends of the victims of these crimes go through unimaginable grief that is entirely preventable, if individuals would just realize their actions could take a life. I believe we at the State Capitol had a responsibility to do something about this, which is why we passed a bill we hope will help save lives.

This legislative session, I was proud to sponsor Senate Bill 17-027 with Democratic State Rep. Jovan Melton of Aurora, which increases the fine for texting while driving. After productive discussions with our colleagues, the bill passed out of the General Assembly with broad bipartisan support — 34-1 in the Senate and 56-8 in the House. On June 1, at the District 3 Substation of the Denver Police Department, surrounded by supporters of all ages, we proudly watched Gov. John Hickenlooper sign this bill into law. The fine for texting while driving will now be $300 and 4 points. That’s a significant increase from the previous $50 and 1 point. Our hope is that the public will understand the seriousness of texting while driving and will realize that this increase is a statement that we care deeply about public safety in Colorado.

My friends from the group CORD, Coloradans Organized for Responsible Driving, have lost loved ones because other drivers were texting and driving. These CORD members worked hard to help advance this bill forward and deserve lots of credit for the momentum behind this new law.

In 2015, 17 car wrecks that resulted in deaths were caused by those drivers using cell phones. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, drivers who text are over 20 times more likely to crash — that is an enormous increase in risk. This is a problem that unnecessarily puts Coloradans in unsafe situations that are easily preventable.

The new law will draw attention to the problem and make drivers think more consciously about choosing not to text while driving. You, too, as a citizen can make a difference by discussing this behavior with your family, friends, and colleagues. The more that people understand this life-and-death issue, the more lives will be saved.

Even if the new law won’t prevent all accidents involving cell phone use, if we save just one life with this policy, it will be tremendously successful. It is my hope that with this new law, more Coloradans will “Put Down The Phone” the next time they are tempted to text while driving. No text is worth a life.