Keating poll says voters statewide favor a Democrat in the legislature

Author: Joey Bunch - November 29, 2017 - Updated: 4 minutes ago

A new Keating Colorado Poll suggests voters considering the candidates they might vote for in the legislature next year are favoring Democrats.

A spokesman for the poll said it was not paid for any candidate but was an initiative of the firm. Pollster Chris Keating typically works for Democrats in the past, including Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Asked if they would prefer a generic Democrat to a unspecified Republican, those surveyed gave the candidate on the left 51 percent to the unnamed Republican’s 37. Twelve percent were undecided. Among voters who identified as unaffiliated — significant because they will be allowed to vote in the primaries for the first time next year — 57 percent of those without a party chose the generic Democrat and 24 preferred the Republican.

While the survey suggests a left lean to the state, not uncommon in Colorado or when a president from the other party is in power, districts in the legislature are drawn in such a way that Democrats will still almost win left-leaning districts and Republicans will retain most of the districts they control now. Only a few seats in each chamber are truly in play.

That might be enough to shift the balance of power in the legilature, however. Republicans have a one-seat majority in the 35-member Senate, while Democrats enjoy a nine-seat edge in the 65-member House. The governor’s office is up for grabs next year, with Hickenlooper facing term limits.

Nearly 6 in 10 of those surveyed said the state was headed in the right direction under the Democratic governor.

In results released early to Mark K. Matthews of the Denver Post, Keating’s polling data suggested 64 percent of Colorado voters have an unfavorable view on President Trump, up for 55 percent in March.

Those who participated were also asked about climate change, and 68 percent called it a serious threat, and 72 of voters though it us caused by humans, while 25 percent did not.

The statewide poll, conducted Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, was based on 500 phone calls made by live viewers and has a 4.4 percent margin of error. Half the calls were made to landlines and half to cell numbers.