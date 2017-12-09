Denver pot company to offer weed concierge services in Oregon - Colorado Politics

Author: Jessica Machetta - December 9, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

MassRoots, a Denver-based company that serves a hundred dispensaries in the metro area, has launched a test program for a “virtual budtender” concierge service in Oregon. The pilot program will be available throughout Portland and nearby Salem, helping consumers choose the right product for their specific needs.

Consumers can consult with a professional budtender by phone or text before MassRoots turns the order over to Oregon-based Diem, which then fills and delivers the order. Diem accepts cash, debit and eCheck upon delivery.

“We believe that cannabis is for everyone, and this partnership with MassRoots will assist us in our mission to make marijuana easily available to those who need it, with the best prices and selection in Oregon, delivered in an hour or less,” Diem cofounder and CEO Chris Mitchem said.

Oregon legalized medical and recreational cannabis delivery early in 2017, but licensing and online deliveries only began this summer. While ordering everything from toilet paper to dog food online has become the norm rather than the exception, MassRoots says cannabis users have been slower to adopt online ordering, “in part because the sheer number of options listed on a dispensary menu can be overwhelming.”

Scott Kveton, CEO of MassRoots, said that “talking with a knowledgeable budtender at a local dispensary has become a big part of their cannabis education. … Online ordering removes that interaction and leaves the customer to educate themselves.”

He says for some, that experience isn’t always convenient or enjoyable, and MassRoots wants to fill that gap in online ordering.

“We’re thrilled to provide a complementary service ensuring customers have the best cannabis experience possible,” he said.

By looking at some of the names assigned to certain strains of marijuana, one can only imagine how some of these conversations might go.

“‘I just want to kick back and relax, is Grandpa’s Breath good for that?’ ‘I’ve heard Steve McGarretts’ Hair is really good … is that a sativa or indica?’ ‘How’s the Nutcruncher? Sounds delicious,'” and so on.

Which begs the question, what kind of strange questions do budtenders in brick-and-mortar dispensaries hear on the average day? Leave it to Vice News to ask that question, and those who answered didn’t disappoint.

“This 65-year-old English lady showed up once, and her son was signing up, and she was at the counter, I guess she had already signed up a different day, and in her accent, she whispers under her breath, ‘Do you have anything that’s really good for sex?’ We had love potion at the time, so I sold her that,” a Toronto budtender said.

If it seems like consumer options in the legal marijuana industry are increasing with a quickness, they are, but remember getting pizza delivered to your door was also a brand new thing in 1960. A parallel not overlooked by Spencer Krutzler, manager of La Cannaisseur in Linnton, one of the first dispensaries licensed to deliver in Portland.

“I definitely expect to a smile on everyone’s face when we show up to that front door,” he told KGW. “This is like, you’re going to call the pizza guy, then you’re going to call us. We’re going to have a good time.”

And while retailers still can’t advertise on television, that didn’t stop one Oregon company from producing an ad that has been widely circulated online, spoofing pharmaceutical ads piped into people’s living rooms several times a day.