Just one more thing on gubernatorial hopeful Jared Polis — really …

…not that he minds the extra ink, of course. Hey, the Boulder Democrat is the education candidate, after all, given that his first (and only) elected office before representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House was as an at-large member of the State Board of Education. Education issues and especially education reform are where Polis first made a name for himself in the policy world.

Hence, his interview on wide-ranging education issues by the national ed news site The 74. Always an idea generator on public education, Polis seems to intrigue observers anew now that he could bring his line of thinking to the governor’s office in Colorado.

The interview ranges from the technical (the demise of the Every Student Succeeds Act) to the legal (the Endrew court ruling on special education) to the political (his concerns about Trump administration Education Secretary Besty DeVos) to the personal (his transition from Net entrepreneur to education reformer).

Read up, you education junkies; here’s the link again.