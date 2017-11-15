   
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
News

Johnston Releases Details of ‘The Colorado Promise’

Author: Jessica Machetta - November 15, 2017 - Updated: 2 hours ago

Mike-Johnston-Hand-Raised.jpg
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mike Johnston, a former state senator from Denver, speaks with voters at a campaign event on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Belmar Library in Lakewood. (Photo by Ernest Luning/The Colorado Statesman) Mike Johnston, Democratic candidate for Colorado governor, Tuesday unveiled the details of his Colorado Promise plan to provide all Coloradans with […]

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

News
November 15, 2017 Conrad Swanson

Springs councilman recalls Alabama days and cast of political characters

News
November 15, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Candidate’s failure to disclose felony throws Greeley race into limbo

News
November 15, 2017 Erin PraterErin Prater

CDOT’s I-70 deal with private partner will cost an estimated $2.2 billion over 30-plus years, documents show

Jessica Machetta

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSprings councilman recalls Alabama days and cast of political characters