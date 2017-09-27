John Elway on national anthem protests: ‘Take the politics out of football’

Author: Colorado Politics - September 27, 2017 - Updated: 7 hours ago

John Elway commented Tuesday on NFL players’ national anthem protests while speaking to Broncos TV.

“I’m one that believes in standing for the national anthem, and I’ve always believed that. I believe that this is the greatest country in the world. We are very fortunate to live here, but it’s obviously not perfect. There are a lot of things that need to be corrected, and we will continue to work on those things. I’m one that really believes in standing for the flag. I understand the players and the way they felt from the comments that were made earlier in the week. They felt that they had to go down and kneel and that’s up to them. Hopefully as we go forward we can start concentrating on football a little bit more. Take the politics out of football. But I think that last week was a good show of unity by the NFL and hopefully this week we can move forward.”

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph voiced similar beliefs Monday.

“I’ll tell you this: I think it should be a separate issue. It should not be a part of what we’re doing on Sundays,” Joseph said.

Roughly half of the Broncos roster knelt during the national anthem Sunday ahead of the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. The reaction came after President Donald Trump criticized players who protest during the national anthem.