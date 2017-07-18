Joe Biden sets stop in Denver on ‘American Promise’ tour

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be making a stop in Denver on his upcoming tour in support of his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose,” the Colorado Democratic Party announced Monday.

Dubbed the American Promise Tour, it will feature the blunt Biden in what organizers are describing as a “series of conversations that will go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and 140-character arguments to connect friends and neighbors around the topics that matter most.”

Biden is scheduled to appear at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Paramount Theater in downtown Denver. Tickets go on sale July 28.

Every ticket will include a copy of Biden’s memoir, which goes on sale Nov. 14. (The book’s list price will be $27.)

The book is focused on 2015, the year his son Beau died of brain cancer at age 46 and the vice president decided against running for president even though he thought he could win. The title is taken from words Biden’s son reportedly said to his father on his last Thanksgiving. “Promise me, Dad. Give me your word that no matter what happens, you’re going to be all right,” he said, according to the New York Times.

The memoir, described by its publisher as intimate, tells the story of Biden’s confrontation with “the inevitability of devastating personal loss while trying to balance his duty to his family and his country,” according to the publisher.

Flatiron Books will publish the memoir. Two days before it debuts, a Biden interview with Oprah Winfrey is scheduled to broadcast on her OWN network.

The 19-city tour kicks off on Nov. 13 at Lincoln Center in New York and wraps up on Dec. 14 at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville, North Carolina.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.