Jerry Sonnenberg can now add ‘legislator of the year’…

Author: Dan Njegomir - November 16, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

… to his resume, having picked up the accolade this week from the Colorado Livestock Association “for his work and commitment to Colorado’s agriculture and livestock industry.” So says an association press announcement. Of course, the veteran Republican lawmaker from Sterling is going to have to shoehorn that latest distinction in alongside some others — most notably, farmer and rancher, water warrior and state senator.

It all adds up to an ideal member of the General Assembly in the eyes of livestock association chief exec Bill Hammerich, who had this to say:

“Senator Jerry Sonnenberg is a real-life farmer and rancher who has a deep-rooted understanding of and passion for agriculture in Colorado. This is most evident in his actions as he represents not just his constituents in Senate District One, but all of Colorado agriculture in carrying out his duties in the Colorado Senate …”

As the association reminds us in its press release, Sonnenberg is a Colorado native and lifelong farmer and rancher on the land where both he and his dad grew up. Importantly to his rural constituents across a vast swath of eastern Colorado, he chairs the Senate Agriculture, Natural Resources and Energy Committee. Pretty much a shoo-in for this week’s honor.