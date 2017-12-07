Jared Polis votes to consider impeachment, says it's time to discuss Trump's 'fitness to serve' - Colorado Politics

Author: Ernest Luning - December 7, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

U.S. Rep. Jared Polis said Wednesday he supported a failed House resolution to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump because he believes it’s time for an “honest discussion” about the president’s fitness for office.

Polis, a Boulder Democrat and candidate for governor, was one of just 58 votes — all Democrats — in favor of opening debate on an impeachment resolution sponsored by Rep. Al Green of Texas. The resolution drew opposition from twice as many Democrats as supported it, and from every Republican, and was defeated by an overwhelming 364-58 vote.

House Democratic leaders said in a statement before the vote that while “legitimate questions have been raised about his fitness to lead this nation,” now wasn’t the time to consider impeaching Trump.

Polis disagreed.

Citing what he called regular revelations that raise questions about Trump’s “truthfulness, his integrity, and his ability to lead,” Polis said in a written statement, “Congress cannot continue to pretend that the president’s behavior isn’t putting our republic at risk. This is a debate that must happen NOW for the good of our country.”

Polis said in a separate statement that he finds credible numerous allegations that Trump has obstructed justice and colluded with a hostile foreign power.

“President Donald Trump has continually demonstrated that he lacks the integrity to occupy the office of the President of the United States,” Polis said. “Congress needs to carry out a thoughtful, honest discussion about President Trump’s fitness to serve and start the process to determine the truth. If guilty, every day we allow President Trump to obstruct justice, as he has possibly done in Special Counsel (Robert) Mueller’s investigation, we weaken our national security. It is time we begin an open, honest, objective, and comprehensive discussion on the president’s fitness to serve as our commander in chief.”

Colorado’s other Democratic members of Congress, U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette of Denver and Ed Perlmutter of Arvada, voted with the majority to table Green’s impeachment resolution.

Democrats first introduced articles of impeachment in the GOP-controlled House in July, and more were introduced in November. A simple majority in the House would be sufficient to impeach a president, although removal from office would require a two-thirds majority in the Senate, where Republicans also hold a majority.

“The resolution received fifty-seven more votes than many expected,” Green said in a statement after Wednesday’s floor action. “This is the first vote, but it will not be the last.”