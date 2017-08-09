It’ll be a friendly audience, so Michael Bennet likely won’t have to duck …

… eggs and tomatoes. Not to mention any of the invective hurled at some Republicans who’ve encountered angry constituents (and activists, too) in recent months. And never mind the invective stored up in reserve for those Republicans whom Democrats accuse of ducking gatherings with constituents amid the never-ending congressional debate over repealing Obamacare.

At any rate, Colorado’s Democratic senior U.S. senator will be hosting “a Town Hall meeting on Friday in Aspen to listen to Coloradans’ concerns and respond to questions,” according to a press release issued today by the lawmaker’s office. That’s unabashedly blue and celebrity-stoked Aspen in unapologetically left-ish Pitkin County.

And why not? Aspenites aren’t just beautiful people (though plenty certainly are that); they’re constituents, too. Besides, there’s no rule that says Bennet can’t take a break from all the partisan back-and-forth and just chillax a bit with the like-minded.

OK, so did you notice how the announcement as quoted capitalizes “Town Hall” even though of course it’s not a proper noun? A subliminal message, perhaps? As if to say, “OUR party thinks town halls are REALLY important. The other party? Not so much.”

Or, are we overthinking this? Yes, probably so. It’s all that party-vs.-party acrimony these days; you could cut the tension with a knife! And it’s obviously getting to us.

Anyway, here are the details of Bennet’s town hall — or Town Hall, if you prefer — from the press release:

We encourage people to arrive early, as space is limited. Questions from the audience will be chosen randomly. Those unable to attend the Town Hall can follow Senator Bennet on Twitter and Facebook for updates the day of the event. Media is welcome to live stream the event. If you plan to live stream, please RSVP by sending an email to Shannon_Beckham@Bennet.Senate.Gov.​



Who: U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) What: Aspen Town Hall When: Friday, August 11, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. MT Doors open at 3:00 p.m. MT Where: Aspen High School, Black Box Theater, 235 High School Road, Aspen, CO 81611