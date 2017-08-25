Is it too easy to mount a recall campaign against Colorado officeholders?

…That’s the question conservative blog Colorado Peak Politics raises and, as far as it’s concerned, answers. Peak Politics cites a pending recall of city council members in Frederick — pointing out even the candidates running to replace the incumbents don’t seem to see any value in the effort:
At least two of the candidates running for the recall seats don’t want the job, and at a recent candidate forum, another candidate called out the process as a waste of money.
The Times-Call reports candidate Lisa Hoxie criticized the recall cost of $20,000 as the “very definition of fiscally irresponsible.”
“This is an absolutely ridiculous waste of money,” she said. “If you don’t like (an elected official), you vote them out.”
According to the Peak, the recall was initiated by a voter who was disgruntled after the council approved a four-story apartment building and a drive-in restaurant.
Concludes the blog:
This recall election is truly a waste of money, and we expect many voters will just be throwing their ballot into the garbage can.
