Is it too easy to mount a recall campaign against Colorado officeholders?

…That’s the question conservative blog Colorado Peak Politics raises and, as far as it’s concerned, answers. Peak Politics cites a pending recall of city council members in Frederick — pointing out even the candidates running to replace the incumbents don’t seem to see any value in the effort:

At least two of the candidates running for the recall seats don’t want the job, and at a recent candidate forum, another candidate called out the process as a waste of money.

The Times-Call reports candidate Lisa Hoxie criticized the recall cost of $20,000 as the “very definition of fiscally irresponsible.”

“This is an absolutely ridiculous waste of money,” she said. “If you don’t like (an elected official), you vote them out.”