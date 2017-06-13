Hudson: ‘Democrats are beating Republicans’ … Emoji – Emoji – Emoji

I rarely step out in front of my clients and pull focus from them, but I believe I have an important message to share with my political friends — one that many Republicans may not like hearing.

Democrats are beating us Republicans.

Hold on, before Republicans reach for the pitchforks and torches or before Colorado Democrats throw a parade, I can explain …

The Democratic Party’s message — in my view — isn’t better or stronger. They have no innovative answers to our state’s education or transportation woes. The Dems have been humiliated during the last election cycle and yet liberal, Front Range Democrats are beating the party of Lincoln.

How can this be, you ask?

Take a look at how Democrats engage with the media — social and otherwise. Without fear, they tend to jump into the social conversation to push their agendas on every platform. They write Tweets that proclaim solutions to complicated issues with a simple, smiley face emoji. “We’ve solved our public education problems … free kindergarten for everyone!” Smiley-face, smiley-face, smiley-face.

Take a quick look at the avalanche of free press Jared Polis has received in the last few hours since announcing his Democratic campaign for Colorado governor. Some of my Republican friends will point to this coverage as proof positive of a liberal biased press. I simply don’t agree. I know the reporters in Colorado and have been in their newsrooms. They are more concerned with getting a good story than pushing a political party.

I would argue that Polis — like many Democrats — understand the value of using skillful communications and messaging early. Polis hired good comms people who made the necessary calls and managed the press. Could Republicans do the same? Yes. Do they? No.

Donald Trump understood the huge value in communicating early with the news media, receiving a billion dollars of free media even before the primary. Trump courted and manipulated the media to introduce America to his vision. He was fearless. He was not going to be shuttered by even members of his own party.

Colorado Republicans are losing the ideological battle because we aren’t even engaging in the conversation or putting up a fight. Somewhere we’ve taught ourselves — too often — to relinquish the field to the Democrats. Like other people’s unruly children, they were apparently just too noisy and too much trouble to argue with, so Republicans got quiet.

Colorado needs the Republican Party’s strong, forward-looking voice now more than ever. As we wave goodbye to eight long years of a Hickenlooper administration, Colorado must have ADULT SWIM at the state Capitol. We have a serious problem, and we need serious solutions.

I make no apologies for being a lifelong communicator and Republican. I’ve worked in and run conservative newsrooms my entire career, and I have NEWS for my politically-minded friends: Republicans are going to get buried in 2018 if we don’t begin to message and communicate better. Running and hiding from reporters and social media is not a winning strategy.

Question: If a Republican announces his or her campaign in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?