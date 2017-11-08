Top Story
How Colorado voted: What happened on Election Day
Author: Joey Bunch - November 8, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago
Here’s a rundown of some of the other major outcomes from Election Day:
- Culture: Denver approved a $937 million bond for roads, parks, libraries and cultural facilities.
- Climate: Denver narrowly passed its Green Roof Initiative to require solar panels, gardens or other climate-friendly construction atop large buildings.
- Downtown: Loveland passed a $61 million bond issue for downtown development projects.
- Power: Boulder narrowly extended and increased a tax that allows the city to operated its own electrical utility.
- Roads: El Paso County set aside $16 million in seed money to unclog Interstate 25 from Monument to Castle Rock. Fort Morgan and Rocky Ford approved taxes, while Timnath rejected one, for roads. Northglenn extended an existing tax for city streets. Idaho Springs, Lafayette and Lochbuie passed bond issues for transportation.
- Stormwater: Colorado Springs passed monthly property fees to pay for stormwater improvements.
- Oil and gas: Broomfield approved a measure to give the city more say in regulating where wells locate.
- Smokes: Aspen passed a $3 a pack tax on cigarettes, with annual increases until it reaches $4, to pay for health and human services.
- Jailhouse: Pueblo failed to pass a sales tax to build a $139 million jail.
- Loans: Dillon rejected a $5 million debt for workforce housing. Manitou Springs rejected $3.9 million for fire protection improvements
- Internet: Fort Collins residents approved a plan the city to borrow up to $150 million to run the local internet service. Seventeen municipalities have approval to get in the broadband business — Alamosa, Avon, Dillon, Eagle, Fort Lupton, Georgetown, Greeley, Gypsum, Idaho Springs, Kremmling, Louisville, Manitou Springs, Minturn, Monte Vista, Silverthorne, Snowmass Village and Vail.
- Lodging: Crested Butte, Cripple Creek, Hudson, and Wiggins authorized lodging taxes. City and Lamar rejected them.
- Marijuana: Taxes passed in Berthoud, Commerce City, De Beque, Dinosaur, Eagle, Federal Heights, Log Lane Village, Longmont, Sheridan and Walsenburg. Only Foxfield rejected a pot tax. Fort Collins voters authorized its city council to regulate medical marijuana without asking voters for each change.
- Term limits: Red Cliff and Wray rejected the elimination of limits for council members.
- TABOR: Canon City, Leadville, Salida, Greeley and Littleton approved TABOR timeouts. Lochbuie rejected it.
- Cards: Black Hawk approved a tax on live dealer gaming tables.
Source: The Colorado Municipal League, Colorado Secretary of State’s Office