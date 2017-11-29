News
U.S. House passes Rep. Scott Tipton’s bill to rename peaks for Charlie Fowler, Christine Boskoff
Author: Joey Bunch - November 29, 2017 - Updated: 11 hours ago
Charlie Fowler and Christine Boskoff (AP file photo) Colorado Politics told you back in May that members of the state’s congressional delegation hope to name two peaks to honor famous climbers Charlie Fowler and Christine Boskoff, who called Norwood home before they died in an avalanche in Tibet in 2006. U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton’s bill […]