Holiday work parties with mistletoe, booze give legal hangovers, says NFIB

Author: Joey Bunch - November 11, 2017 - Updated: 5 hours ago

Bless him for forethought or curse him as a buzzkill, but the ever-cheerful Tony Gagliardi, the Colorado state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, deserves some kind of credit for the holiday advice out his home office this week.

The NFIB released its wise words for holiday parties, so the small-business organization that normally lobbies for bills and amendments is arguing for common sense for the season.

The small business group recommends:

Use professional bartenders, and instruct them not to serve anyone who appears intoxicated.

Distribute drink tickets to limit the number of free drinks.

Serve lots of free food to soak up the alcohol.

Ask trusted managers and supervisors to be on the look-out for people who have had too much to drink and unable to drive or need

assistance getting home.

Pay for cabs to take impaired employees and guests home or offer designated drivers.

“Socializing, alcohol, and mistletoe combine to create an environment that can lead to sexual harassment or fighting,” the NFIB notes in its holiday advisory. “Just because it’s a holiday party doesn’t mean you can’t be liable for what happens as an employer. Employee lawsuits can result from voluntary events held outside the office and outside normal work hours.”

To keep the boss out of trouble for employees’ hanky panky and sexual harassment, NFIB advises: