Chance Hill picks up big endorsement from former Colorado congressman in CU regent race

Chance Hill, a candidate for University of Colorado regent from Colorado Springs, picked up a big endorsement Tuesday. Former U.S. Rep. Bob Schaffer is backing his fellow Republican.

“Chance is a patriot and a strong constitutional conservative,” Schaffer wrote in a letter of endorsement. “He understands that education is critical in maintaining the ideals that have informed our national character since the country’s founding — especially the value of free speech.

“Unfortunately, colleges throughout the country increasingly focus less on fostering an environment that promotes intellectual diversity and free speech and more on ‘safe spaces’ and ‘trigger warnings’ that too often stifle honest, productive discussion.”

Schaffer represented Colorado’s 4th Congressional District from 1997 to 2003 and is a former state senator and the former chairman of the state Board of Education.

“He believes that institutions of higher learning should value free expression and expose college students to a wide variety of viewpoints so that they can independently arrive at their own conclusions,” Schaffer continued. “And as our CU Regent, he will push hard to appoint future administrators who understand this mission as well — and whose leadership sets the tone and expectations for an intellectually diverse setting in which faculty and students of all kinds can thrive.

“Chance also understands the importance of a quality and affordable education, and he will fight to cut costs and curb rising tuition whenever possible.”

Hill participated in the Leadership Program of the Rockies. Schaffer is the program’s chairman.

Hill, a Colorado Springs lawyer and former CIA officer, is the lone candidate who has announced to run for the District 5 seat in Colorado Springs, which is being vacated by Kyle Hybl, who is term-limited.

“Given Congressman Schaffer’s stature throughout Colorado and his background in working to improve education, I really am proud to have his support,” Hill told Colorado Politics. “His endorsement means a lot in this state — especially for a candidate pursuing a position in the education system.”