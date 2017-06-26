Highlands Ranch Republicans will serve up some Victor Mitchell with hotcakes and bacon

Gubernatorial hopeful Victor Mitchell — the Douglas County Republican entrepreneur and former state representative — will join you for breakfast bright and early Friday if you’re willing to make the commute to Highlands Ranch. And if you already work or live there, it should be no sweat.

Mitchell, of course, will be on his home turf as featured guest at the Highlands Ranch Republicans’ monthly Breakfast Club, and here’s their reminder to the media:

Friday, June 30th , we will have Vic Mitchell, candidate for Governor as our featured speaker at the HRGOP Breakfast Club. Vic is a successful businessman, former legislator, family man and a DougCo resident. Join us at 7:00am at Salsa Brava, 52 Springer Drive as we hear about his ideas for the state and vision if elected as CO’s next Governor. We will also hear some short updates from elected and party officials. Registration, networking and coffee service start at 6:40 with prayer, pledge and breakfast program starting at 7:00am . Cost of the breakfast and program is $15.00. If you have any questions, please email me. Jeff Wasden hrgopbreakfast@gmail.com

candidacy for the 2018 governor’s race in February Joey Bunch reported earlier this month Mitchell declared his, but as ColoradoPolitics.com’s, Mitchell acknowledges having “the lowest name ID” in a growing field of candidates but is working to raise his profile.