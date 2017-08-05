Hickenlooper, Suthers to speak at Google workshop in Colorado Springs

Gov. John Hickenlooper and Mayor John Suthers will speak from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday in Colorado Springs as part of a Google-sponsored workshop to help small businesses make better use of online resources.

The free workshop – “Colorado Get Your Business Online” – will be at The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., downtown.

The event will provide information to small businesses on how to expand to new markets and connect with more customers through online searches, maps and Google Plus, among other resources.

Spots for the event are limited; register at www.gybo.com/events/coloradosprings.