   
Thursday, October 26, 2017
News

Hickenlooper to unveil Skillful platform Thursday to help jobseekers

Author: Joey Bunch - October 26, 2017 - Updated: 7 hours ago

Screen-Shot-2017-10-25-at-8.52.18-PM.jpg
Skillful HickenlooperGov. John Hickenlooper discusses Skillful, a Colorado online platform for jobseekers, at a Merkle Foundation event. (Photo courtesy of the Merkle Foundation via Vimeo)

If you read Colorado Politics, then you know all about this, but Thursday morning Gov. John Hickenlooper will officially launch the job-seeking platform Skillful, which already is having a national impact.

Skillful is a website the helps pair jobseekers with employers looking for skillsets, as well as guiding Coloradans to training to build on the skills they already have that could qualify them for better-paying jobs

After Colorado started work on the idea, the New York-based Markle Foundation, Microsoft and LinkedIn put millions into its development.

Hickenlooper told Colorado Politics this month that at least five states are working on their own versions of it, and he expects the online platgorm to outlast his time as Colorado’s governor. Hickenlooper is term-limited, so he will be replaced as the state’s chief executive after next year’s election.

His office said Skillful brought together “key players across the labor market, including employers, state and local government officials, educators and workforce centers, to help workers adapt to the changing workplace.”

Denver tech entrepreneur Noel Ginsburg, who is running in the Democratic primary for governor, and Colorado Labor Department executive director Ellen Golombek have been working on the idea for years, Hickenlooper said.

“These folks have been putting in literally hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of hours of hours in on this,” Hickenlooper said at a Merkle Foundation event about Skillful this year. “… This is a culmination of a lot of people working very, very hard.”

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

News
October 26, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Republican AG sides with state law, not Masterpiece cake baker

News
October 26, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Bennet urges Trump to expand access to drug antidote by negotiating prices

News
October 25, 2017 Tom Ramstack

Senate considers bill to increase efficiency of U.S. food donations to poor countries

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch is the senior political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has a 31-year career in journalism, including the last 15 in Colorado. He was part of the Denver Post team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2013 and is a two-time Pulitzer finalist. His resume includes covering high school sports, the environment, the casino industry and civil rights in the South, as well as a short stint at CNN.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDenver green roof initiative faces mounting opposition

nextPerlmutter cheers House passage of additional financial sanctions on North Korea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *