Hickenlooper names Boulder law professor Hart to Colorado Supreme Court - Colorado Politics

Author: Marianne Goodland - December 14, 2017 - Updated: 7 minutes ago

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper named Boulder law professor Melissa Hart to the Colorado Supreme Court on Thursday, filling a vacancy left by Allison Eid, who was named to the Tenth Circut Court of Appeals by President Donald Trump.

Eid was confirmed by the U.S. Senate Nov. 2. She replaced Justice Neil Gorsuch, whom Trump named to the U.S. Supreme Court in January.

Hart is currently director of the University of Colorado Byron R. White Center for Constitutional Law. She has been a law professor at CU since 2000, with a focus on employment discriminations, access to justice and constitutional law. A graduate of Radcliffe and with a law degree from Harvard, Hart clerked for Judge Guido Calabresi of the Second Circuit, and for Justice John Paul Stevens on the United States Supreme Court. She also worked as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Hart was among three nominees forwarded to the governor by the Supreme Court’s nominating commission, along with Marcy Glenn of Denver and Judge Pattie P. Swift of Alamosa.

Hart is Hickenlooper’s fourth appointment to the Colorado Supreme Court. By law, she will stand for retention in 2020 and if retained by voters, 10 years after that.