Hick and Kasich together again, this is getting unusual

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Republican, are turning into an item. Sunday they will appear together on the CBS news show “Face the Nation.”

The show airs at 9:30 a.m. on CBS4.

Though one of the more rational presidential candidates last year, Kasich couldn’t get far in the GOP primary in the season of Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

At a Politico Playbook event in Denver Wednesday, Hickenlooper downplayed the political future of the duo, but said he hasn’t ruled out a run for national office after his final term as governor is over after next year.

Hickenlooper might be on a bipartisan or partisan presidential ticket in 2020, or he could take on Republican U.S. Cory Gardner. Stay tuned.

“Face the Nation” advanced the segment on its website Saturday:

We’ll hear from a pair of governors – Ohio Republican John Kasich and Colorado Democrat John Hickenlooper – about the health care debate and how their states have been affected. Despite the failure of the latest GOP repeal effort, some in Congress still want to scrap Obamacare entirely, while others want to fix what’s broken. But what’s the view from outside Washington?

It’s not the first time the two moderates have paired up on healthcare.

They discussed bipartisanship in healthcare at the National Press Club in June after they co-authored an op-ed about it in the Washington Post.