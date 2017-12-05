 Hick, Brown advocate for Congress to fund children's health insurance - Colorado Politics
   
Tuesday, December 5, 2017
News

Hick, Brown advocate for Congress to fund children’s health insurance

Author: Marianne Goodland - December 5, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and his Oregon counterpart, Kate Brown, took to the phones today to urge Congress to reauthorize the federal health insurance program for kids and pregnant women. Hickenlooper told reporters on the conference call that about 75,000 children and 800 pregnant women are at risk of losing their federally-funded health insurance. Money […]

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

Post Views: 5

Related Articles

News
December 5, 2017 Associated PressAssociated Press

Opponents in high court wedding cake case differ over terms 

News
December 5, 2017 Associated PressAssociated Press

Some see echoes of ’68 court case in wedding cake dispute

News
December 5, 2017 Associated PressAssociated Press

The Latest: Dueling wedding cake protests outside high court

Marianne Goodland

Marianne Goodland

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPueblo's ex-GOP party treasurer has more splainin' to do — if he ever returns