When it comes to raising money to fix up the governor’s mansion, where he does not live, John Hickenlooper does it as only John Hickenlooper would: by tossing back a tasty beer.

On Aug. 17, the governor with a brew pub past will be the host for 15 of the state’s top breweries to raise money for the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund.

Tickets are on sale now.

They start at $75, but besides some good beer the price covers specialty food pairings, a commemorative glass and music from the Colorado Springs bluegrass band Grass it Up. Ticketholders also can tour Boettcher Mansion and the grounds. And folks who pony up $250 can have a tasting with the governor himself. Those tickets are limited, however, and the bar is open.

All the money goes to the non-partisan, non-profit fund that maintains the stately south Capitol Hill home. Built as an estate for the Cheesman family in 1908, it was bought by capitalist Claude Boettcher in 1923. The Boettcher Foundation donated it to the state in 1959, and it has since been the governor’s home.

This year’s Brews and Bites, as it’s called, is the fourth. The breweries expected to pour that evening from 6 to 8:30 are Joyride, Broken Compass, Strange, Boulder Beer, Odell, Pikes Peak, Cerebral, Wibby, Epic, Horse & Dragon, Jagged Mountain, Telluride, New Belgium, Ratio and Beare.

The Colorado Brewers Guild invited donors to sample its member’s “masterfully crafted beer paired with the culinary creations of more than a dozen great Colorado chefs while wandering the rooms and gardens of ‘Colorado’s Home.'”

The guild said the state is home to 348 breweries — in other words, nearly three and a half times the number of state legislators.

“Brews and Bites is a very special event for Colorado craft brewers, restaurants and beer lovers,” Steve Kurowski of the Colorado Brewers Guild said in a statement. “We all understand how unique it is to be a part of a food and beer sampling at the Governor’s Residence. It’s a beautiful setting that makes for a memorable night.”