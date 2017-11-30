Author: Joey Bunch - November 30, 2017 - Updated: 11 hours ago

Elected officials and experts are planning a “community conversation” about drug abuse Thursday evening in Denver. The meeting is open to the public.

Let by state Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, and Denver City Council President Albus Brooks, the meeting is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mile High United Way at 711 Park Ave. West.

“We are facing a public health crisis in Colorado,” Herod said in a statement. “Opioid and other substance abuse affects individuals, families and our community at large. It is critical that we come together to confront this issue head on. Please join us for a public discussion focused on community solutions to this epidemic.”

Theu will be joined on the panel by Lisa Raville, executive director from the Harm Reduction Action Center, and Dr. Bill Burman, the director of Denver Health Medical Center, as well as representative from the Drug Policy Alliance.