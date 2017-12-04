 Healthier Colorado puts a call for 'Help!' on Colorado Gives Day
   
Monday, December 4, 2017
Healthier Colorado’s Sheatles put out a call for ‘Help!’ on Colorado Gives Day

Author: Joey Bunch - December 4, 2017

Inboxes have been filling up across the state the last few days as nonprofits prepare for Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, the day the stay remembers to be generous to those who share kindness and generosity all year long. Healthier Colorado set its pitch to music — the Beatles’ 1965 hit song and movie “Help!”

The Sheatles — they’re all women, get it? — deliver imaginative lyrics in an even more imaginative black-and-white video called “Health!”

When I was younger, so much younger than today
I never needed help in defending the ACA
But now these days are gone, you may not be insured
Now I find we jammed the lines and opened up the doors.

The Denver-based nonprofit that advocates for public policies to improve public health released the video to Colorado Politics Monday.

Healthier Colorado was the driving force behind the tax Boulder voters put on sugary soft drinks last year, only the second such local levy in the country.

The group also had a hand in rules that deter commercial childcare facilities from giving sugar-laden drinks to children, unless the parents provide the drinks.

Moreover, Healthier Colorado has backed legislation aimed at making healthcare more affordable and improving treatment, such as last session’s Senate Bill 207, which blocks local authorities from holding people in mental health crisis in jail cells when treatment  facility isn’t available.

To give to Healthier Colorado click here.

The members of the Sheatles are Healthier Colorado staff members Flora Welsh, Kate Stigberg, Melanie Kesner and Ashley Barrow.

Who did it better? You be the judge.

