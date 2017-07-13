More headliners on the way for ALEC’s Denver gathering

The Trump administration’s Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta and Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke will join the speakers’ dais in Denver at next week’s annual meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council. The event already features Jim DeMint, Newt Gingrich, Steve Forbes, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Pete Coors, Guy Benson and Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

An ALEC press release today announcing the additional speakers quotes ALEC CEO Lisa Nelson:

“We look forward to welcoming Secretary Acosta and Secretary Zinke to Denver for the ALEC Annual Meeting. As the federal government returns power to the states, there is no better place than ALEC for administration officials to share their vision.”

For 44 years, the conservative, pro-free market organization has been an advocate of limited government and a resource for model legislation and public policy to generations of (mostly Republican) state legislators in Colorado and across the country.

Meanwhile, liberal critics cite the group’s close ties to assorted industries and accuse it of doing the business world’s bidding in America’s statehouses. (See the “ALEC Exposed” website set up by the left-leaning Center For Media and Democracy.)

In its own word:

The American Legislative Exchange Council is the largest 501(c)(3) non-profit association of state legislators dedicated to limited government, free markets and federalism.

The July 19-21 event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver. Here’s a link to the meeting’s full agenda.