What happens next with health care? Friday’s Colorado Politics forum hopes to get some questions answered

What happens next with health care? How will the U.S. Senate’s action — or inaction — affect Colorado? Will premiums go down or up more? Will more people be covered or fewer? Will pre-existing conditions be a factor in whether I can get coverage? Will my kids be kicked off my insurance or stay on it forever?

On July 21, Gazette Media, Colorado Politics and AARP are hosting a Community Conversation on health care to let you ask your questions about how health care changes will affect you.

Answering your questions will be: Rep. Doug Lamborn, El Paso County’s Republican congressman; state Sen. Irene Aguilar, a Democrat representing Denver; Kyle Legleiter, senior director of policy and advocacy with the Colorado Health Foundation; and Linda Gorman, director of the Health Care Policy Center for the Independence Institute.

The forum will start at 6 p.m. at the Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St. in Colorado Springs. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m.

After introductions by our moderator Eric Singer, we’ll ask each of the panelists to start with a five-minute opening statement, then we’ll go to 45 to 50 minutes of questions from you.

The session is free and open to the public, but we do ask that audience participants not disrupt the panelists and no signs will be allowed in the building.