Some old politicians neither die nor fade away. They just move to Facebook.

Take Shawn Mitchell, the not-so-old conservative Republican former state lawmaker — and ongoing provocateur — from Broomfield. Known for his eloquence at the mic during his years in the state House and Senate, Mitchell also had a penchant for quips that sometimes landed him in hot water. Nowadays, he continues to rankle political adversaries as he dispenses a mix of wit and polemics through his periodic posts on everybody’s favorite social media platform.

Liberal Denver blogger Charles Buchanan called out Mitchell this week for a Facebook post that appears to long for the beheading of “hack reporters and seditious leakers”:

Buchanan blogged thusly:

With all the crocodile tears some conservative lawmakers have been crying about “divisive rhetoric” in the wake of the tragic shooting of a Congressman and others at a baseball practice, you might get the impression they are paragons of rhetorical virtue. As someone who trudges through the FeverSwamps™ daily, I can tell you that is not true. Here’s an example: Shawn Mitchell, a former Colorado State Representative who served four terms representing Colorado’s District 23 calling for the murder of journalists and whistle-blowers.

… Keep this in mind the next time you see someone lamenting “divisive rhetoric” from “the left.”