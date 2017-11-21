H.R. McMaster, formerly of Fort Carson, called Trump an ‘idiot’ and a ‘dope’ at private dinner: Report

Author: Melissa Quinn, The Washington Examiner - November 21, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster, who once led a Fort Carson unit of more than 5,000 soldiers through one of the post’s successful deployments to Iraq, reportedly said President Trump had the intelligence of a “kindergartner” and called him an “idiot” and a “dope” during a private dinner over the summer in Washington.

Sources told BuzzFeed that McMaster mocked Trump’s intelligence during a dinner in July with Safra Catz, the CEO of software company Oracle.

A source told BuzzFeed that Catz “said the conversation was so inappropriate that it was jaw-dropping.”

McMaster also reportedly mocked the president’s intelligence to another source in private, saying Trump didn’t have the brainpower needed to grasp the issues the National Security Council addresses. The source was unaware of the national security adviser’s remarks at the July dinner, which took place at a local restaurant.

Both the White House and Oracle denied McMaster made the comments.

“Actual participants in the dinner deny that General McMaster made any of the comments attributed to him by anonymous sources. Those false comments represent the diametric opposite of General McMaster’s actual views,” Michael Anton, spokesman for the National Security Council, told BuzzFeed.

Ken Glueck, Oracle’s senior vice president for government affairs, attended the July dinner with Catz and said the dinner meeting was about China. Glueck said “none of the statements attributed to General McMaster were said.”

Sources told BuzzFeed that McMaster didn’t only make derogatory comments about Trump, but also disparaged Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

McMaster reportedly said Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, shouldn’t be working in the White House and on national security issues.

McMaster isn’t the first administration official reported to have criticized Trump’s intelligence. Tillerson called the president a “moron” during a meeting at the Pentagon in July, NBC News reported. The State Department denied Tillerson made the remark.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., also told the New York Times that a group of senior administration officials work daily to try to “contain” Trump.