Barbara O’Brien, center, and fellow members of the Denver Public Schools board of directors. (photo via board.dpsk12.org) Her name is almost synonymous with “liberal” in Colorado political circles. The indelibly Democratic Barbara O’Brien has served in many capacities over the years, including as Colorado’s 47 lieutenant governor with Democratic Gov. Bill Ritter, 2007-2011. The onetime […]