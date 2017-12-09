Greeley Tribune: Yep, things are pretty great in northern Colorado these days - Colorado Politics

It’s a pretty good time to be in northern Colorado.

Of course, that won’t come as a surprise. Most of you already know a lot about all the great things this region has to offer. But we learned some specifics this past week about one of the things that makes it so great here right now: a thriving economy.

Economists think it’s likely economic growth across Colorado will slow somewhat next year, but that’s not true in this part of the state. Despite the overall slowdown, northern Colorado will still be a hot spot. A lot of that has to do with the diversity of industries seen in the area, which range from energy to technology to education. That’s the conclusion of Richard Wobbekind, senior economist and associate dean for business and government relations at University of Colorado Boulder. He shared his assessment Dec. 1 at Advantage Bank’s Economic Outlook at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway. In fact, our area — Greeley, Loveland and Fort Collins — has been the hottest in the state since we pulled out of the Great Recession, and it looks like all that growth is going to continue, he said.

Read more at greeleytribune.com