The Greeley Tribune: Oil and gas industry reps need to work on being better neighbors

We would like to see a little more self-awareness among oil and gas operators.

The fact it’s not there is perhaps our only explanation for the industry’s attitude for pushing back on pipeline regulations.

That attitude, in fact, is what worries us the most.

At a recent meeting with Weld County commissioners, local landowners accused the oil and gas industry representatives of continuous intimidations tactics.

In fact, some landowners said those representatives were downright hostile.

Companies continue to trespass on century-old irrigation ditches and route pipelines underneath with no notice, which increases accidents when landowners work on those ditches, landowners said.

